Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in South Baltimore on Wednesday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore's Mt. Winans neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned that there had been a shooting in the 2400 block of Maisel Court around 5 p.m., police said.

That's where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries, which is where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.