Man shot, killed in South Baltimore on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore's Mt. Winans neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned that there had been a shooting in the 2400 block of Maisel Court around 5 p.m., police said.

That's where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries, which is where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.