Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.
Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
