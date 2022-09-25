Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.

Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 2:56 PM

