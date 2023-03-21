Man shot and killed on Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:51 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information revealed that a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim occurred before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.