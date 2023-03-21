Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed on Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:51 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Preliminary information revealed that a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim occurred before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.