Man shot and killed in near Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon, near the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 12:24 p.m. to the 800 block of Stoll St., after reports that a gun had been fired.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel responded and administered care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.