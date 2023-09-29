Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of West Lafayette Avenue, where they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.