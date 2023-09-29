Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday evening news roundup (9/28/2023)
Your Thursday evening news roundup (9/28/2023) 01:57

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of West Lafayette Avenue, where they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, shot multiple times. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.