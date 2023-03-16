Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in shooting outside Northeast Baltimore gas station

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot outside of a Northeast Baltimore gas station Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway, just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

A man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.