Man killed in shooting outside Northeast Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot outside of a Northeast Baltimore gas station Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway, just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.
A man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.