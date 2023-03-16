Man killed in shooting outside Northeast Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot outside of a Northeast Baltimore gas station Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway, just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

A man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.