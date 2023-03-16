Teenager injured by gunfire near Baltimore's Darley Park neighborhood Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot on the northeast side of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Harford Road and 25th Street, police said.

The gunshot victim—16-year-old boy—sought help at the nearby REACH! Partnership school, according to Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian.

An employee at the BP gas station across the street told WJZ that surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

He said he saw a group of students near the bus stop. They started fighting and then one of them fired a gun, he said.

The student was shot off-campus and was treated by paramedics, Christian said.

The student was suffering from graze wounds, according to authorities.

The school was secured and police are investigating the shooting, Christian said.

This is the 27th juvenile under the age of 18 who has been shot in Baltimore this year.

Mayor Brandon Scott reacted to the shooting in a statement on Wednesday night.

He said he was "deeply disturbed" about the increasing trend of young people resolving their conflicts.

"As a leader, it is my responsibility to take action to protect our youth from violence," Scott said. "My office is committed to intervening directly with our young people and attacking the flow of illegal guns onto our streets."

Scott said the city is working with Baltimore City Public Schools to implement intensive case management to support youth and their families. Additionally, Scott said the city is making headway toward standing up a school-based violence intervention pilot program at MERVO, Carver, and Digital Harbor High Schools.

Edward Martin said that he was walking in the area at the time of the shooting. He said police were quick to arrive at the site of the shooting.

"When I got here, there was a bunch of police here," he said. "An ambulance just pulled off."

Therea Rolle, who lives in the area, said that she is tired of seeing her neighborhood turn int a crime scene.

"My thoughts, once again, devastating for Baltimore because we have to stop the violence somewhere," she said. "We have to stop it."