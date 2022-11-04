Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.

Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.

He died at the scene.

This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

