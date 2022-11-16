Man killed in shooting at restaurant in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:42 p.m. at Dino's Restaurant, a Greek restaurant on the 2000 block of Orleans Street, where they found a man shot multiple times.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.