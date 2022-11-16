Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in shooting at restaurant in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:42 p.m. at Dino's Restaurant, a Greek restaurant on the 2000 block of Orleans Street, where they found a man shot multiple times. 

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, police said. 

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.