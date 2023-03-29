Watch CBS News
Man killed by gunfire in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old man has died after he was gunned down in Baltimore's Midtown-Edmonston neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the deadly shooting after they were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of North Pulaski Street around 5:10 p.m. , police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The officers performed life-saving measures on the man until medics arrived at the site of the shooting, police said.

Medics took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, which is where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

