Man killed by gunfire in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old man has died after he was gunned down in Baltimore's Midtown-Edmonston neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the deadly shooting after they were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of North Pulaski Street around 5:10 p.m. , police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The officers performed life-saving measures on the man until medics arrived at the site of the shooting, police said.

Medics took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, which is where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.