Man killed along North Avenue corridor in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed along a busy thoroughfare in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

An officer on patrol near the intersection of Belair Road and Sinclair Lane heard gunfire around 8:05 p.m., police said.

Soon after, he found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of East North Avenue, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Anyone who has information about the deadly crime should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2433, according to authorities.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.