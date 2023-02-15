Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed along North Avenue corridor in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed along a busy thoroughfare in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

An officer on patrol near the intersection of Belair Road and Sinclair Lane heard gunfire around 8:05 p.m., police said.

Soon after, he found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of East North Avenue, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Anyone who has information about the deadly crime should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2433, according to authorities.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 11:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.