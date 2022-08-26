Man hit, killed by car while crossing road in Arnold
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Arnold, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to southbound Ritchie Highway at Arnold Road for the crash. The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Gerome Cannon, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Cannon was crossing the southbound lanes of Ritchie Highway against the traffic signal. He was allegedly wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking from the median when he was struck in the right lane.
The 29-year-old driver had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
