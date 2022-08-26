Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Man hit, killed by car while crossing road in Arnold

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --  A man died after he was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Arnold, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to southbound Ritchie Highway at Arnold Road for the crash. The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Gerome Cannon, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police said Cannon was crossing the southbound lanes of Ritchie Highway against the traffic signal. He was allegedly wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking from the median when he was struck in the right lane. 

The 29-year-old driver had minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.