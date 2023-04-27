Stabbing at Southwest Baltimore home under investigation, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives a deadly stabbing that happened near Franklintown Park in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 3000 block of Mosher Street to investigate a report of an aggravated assault around 12 p.m., according to authorities.

That's where they found a man suffering from several stab wounds to his lower body, police said.

Medics who arrived at the crime scene pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing should contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.