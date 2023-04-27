Watch CBS News
Crime

Stabbing at Southwest Baltimore home under investigation, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives a deadly stabbing that happened near Franklintown Park in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 3000 block of Mosher Street to investigate a report of an aggravated assault around 12 p.m., according to authorities.

That's where they found a man suffering from several stab wounds to his lower body, police said.

Medics who arrived at the crime scene pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing should contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 1:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.