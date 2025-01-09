Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a crash involving three vehicles in Howard County Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 5 a.m. on Jan. 9, a 2004 Honda Pilot was heading northbound on Route 97 near Roxbury Road when it crossed the center line, striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse heading southbound.

The vehicles came to a halt at the northbound guardrail.

Route 97 at Roxbury Road was closed for 5 hours after the crash, police said.

A man who was a passenger in the rear of the Honda was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and front passenger of the Honda were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The front passenger had life-threatening injuries, and an additional rear passenger was not seriously injured.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were taken to Carroll Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver and passenger of the Traverse were not seriously injured.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.