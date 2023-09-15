Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after double shooting near Downtown Baltimore's Lexington Market

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday morning news roundup | Sept. 15, 2023
Here's your Friday morning news roundup | Sept. 15, 2023 03:27

BALTIMORE -- A shooting on the 400 block of West Saratoga Street left a man dead and another man injured, according to authorities. 

Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street after hearing gunshots while on patrol around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

That's where they found the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Ambulances took both men to local hospitals, police said.    

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical staff. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly double shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.