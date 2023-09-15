Man dead after double shooting near Downtown Baltimore's Lexington Market

BALTIMORE -- A shooting on the 400 block of West Saratoga Street left a man dead and another man injured, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street after hearing gunshots while on patrol around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

That's where they found the two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Ambulances took both men to local hospitals, police said.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical staff. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly double shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.