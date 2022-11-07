Man convicted of deadly 2019 shooting in Northwest Baltimore, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE -- A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore in March 2019, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced in a statement on Monday.

That man, Lorenzo Thomas, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a disqualifying crime last week, according to authorities.

Thomas faces 55 years in prison for gunning down Tyree Lee in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on March 27, 2019, prosecutors said.

Lee had been walking through the 4600 block of Wallington Avenue when Thomas and another person approached him, according to authorities.

Thomas shot at Lee multiple times before his gun jammed, prosecutors said.

The person who accompanied Thomas then took the gun from his hands and chased after Lee, according to authorities.

That person shot Lee multiple times, too, prosecutors said.

Thomas will be sentenced for his crime on March 28, 2023, according to authorities.