Man charged with sexual assault of 71-year-old woman on Baltimore trail

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of an elderly woman on the Gwynns Falls Trail in Leakin Park earlier this month, police said. 

Charles Avon Taylor, 41, was arrested Tuesday in Towson. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, sex offense, kidnapping and related charges.

The woman told officers the attack happened around 6 p.m. on November 7 as she was walking through the Gwynns Falls Trail.

She alleged an unidentified male struck up a conversation with her and began to follow her before grabbing her and showing a handgun. Police said the woman told officers she attempted to get away but was then violently assaulted.

She was able to get away and find help. Police said she suffered severe injuries during the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police previously released a description and sketch of the suspect in a bid to find him. It wasn't immediately clear how Taylor was developed as the suspect. 

untitled-design-2023-11-22t083234-122.png
Charles Avon Taylor, 46. Left: Police Sketch  Baltimore Police

First published on November 22, 2023 / 8:38 AM EST

