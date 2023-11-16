Baltimore County Police seek suspect who tried to sexually assault someone on Owings Mills trail

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are looking for a male who attempted to sexually assault a female along the Red Run Valley Stream Trail on Thursday morning.

The trail is located in the 10600 block of Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The male assailant is believed to be between 18 years old and 25 years old. He may be as short as 5'7" or as tall as 5'9", according to authorities.

He reportedly approached the female around 8:25 a.m., police said.

Investigators are asking that anyone who works or lives near the Red Run Valley Stream Trail and has a security system review their camera footage to see if they have recorded the suspect. They should look for him between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Detectives do not believe the Red Run Valley Stream Trail incident is related to the homicide that occurred along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County on Aug. 5.

Baltimore County Police want people who live near the trail to remain vigilant and immediately call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Officers will be increasing their presence along the trail following the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect should call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.