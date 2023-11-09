Baltimore Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted elderly woman in Leakin Park

Police looking for suspect involved in assault at Leakin Park

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for a man who allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman Tuesday evening in Baltimore's Leakin Park.

Police said the woman told officers she was assaulted and sexually assaulted around 6 p.m. as she was walking through the Gwynns Falls Trail.

The woman told police that an unidentified male struck up a conversation with her and began to follow her before grabbing her and showing a handgun.

Police said the woman told officers she attempted to get away but was then violently assaulted.

She was able to get away and find help.

Police said she suffered severe injuries during the assaults and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police shared a composite sketch of the suspect described as bald-headed male, approximately in his 40s, standing at around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was reportedly wearing a dark jacket and plastic glasses.

Anyone with information or know the suspect's identity should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.