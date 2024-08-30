Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly Towson fire that killed 1, injured 4 including 3 children

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dana Hunt, 43, has been arrested and charged with arson and first-degree murder, in a fire that left a man dead and four other people injured, including three children, Monday.

The fire happened shortly after midnight at the Loch Raven Village Apartments in Towson.

When firefighters arrived just after midnight, people were trapped inside a burning second-floor apartment, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The other victim, Renee Tejo, 43, was pulled out through a window and was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

A 43-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital along with three children -- a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old and an infant. 

