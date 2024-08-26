Two-alarm fire leaves 3 children and 2 adults injured

Four children, two adults injured after Parkville fire

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County fire officials are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire in Parkville overnight.

Officials say crews responded to the 8400 block of Greenway Road just after midnight for an apartment fire.

When they arrived, they found fire showing from a second-floor apartment with people trapped inside.

Crews worked to rescue the individuals and put out the flames.

EMS personnel transported a total of 5 patients to the hospital, 3 children with minor burns including a 5-year-old, 4 year-old and an infant and 2 adults, one of the adults, a man, later died at the hospital.

Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Bureau Chief Travis Francis spoke with WJZ and told us the Red Cross is assisting the family of this fire with housing and other necessities.

At this time, investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.

WJZ will continue to provide updates when more information become available.