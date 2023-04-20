Man charged in quadruple shooting that left three dead in Northeast Baltimore

With shooter still at large, community members honor victims of NE Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man faces murder charges in a quadruple shooting that left three dead, including a 69-year-old woman, earlier this month in Northeast Baltimore, police said Thursday.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley of Baltimore in the 1800 block of Harford Road in Fallston on Wednesday.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree Murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder and a slew of handgun violations.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city responded to the shooting the evening of April 1 at the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

There, they found a 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe, 49-year-old Charles Murray, 41-year-old Girard Smith and a 31-year-old woman all shot.

Smith and Murray were pronounced dead on the scene. Briscoe was rushed to an area hospital, where she died. The unidentified woman was hospitalized in critical condition, but survived.

Police identified Worsley as the suspect two days later.

Anyone who has additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.