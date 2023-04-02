Three dead following quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were killed during a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city learned of the shooting around 8:45 p.m., police said.

The deadly gunfire happened in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue, according to authorities.

Officers arrived at the shooting site and found a 41-year-old man and a 49-year-old man who had been shot and killed, police said.

They also found a 31-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman who had been injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

The two women were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, police said.

That's where medical staff pronounced the 69-year-old woman dead, according to authorities.

The 31-year-old woman remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.