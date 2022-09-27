Man charged in death of security guard shot near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- A Prince George's County man has been charged in the death of Julian Fruh, a 19-year-old security guard shot near Morgan State University last month

Chase Marco Wilson, 21, of Accokeek Baltimore Police

Chase Marco Wilson, a 21-year-old from Accokeek, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Fruh was shot in the head shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments. He died in the hospital.

Fruh was just 19 working a security job near Morgan State University when he was killed. @wjz pic.twitter.com/shimpUWMBc — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 27, 2022

Investigators believe Wilson shot Fruh over a dispute. He was arrested Monday in downtown Baltimore at the 200 block of Water Street.

WJZ learned Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University.

"[He] was just starting to figure his life out, and he was headed in the right direction with so much potential," a relative of Fruh told WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren. "He's not the type of person to hurt anyone... not a confrontational person at all. He was a very loving and quiet type that stayed to himself and tried to do good things."

Erick Johnson, who says he works for Allied, told WJZ Julian was at work but on his break when he was killed.