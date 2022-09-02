Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore.

Julian Fruh, 19, recently celebrated his birthday. He was in his first job working security when he was shot and killed near Morgan State. “…He just found that security job and was preparing to enroll in college when his life was suddenly robbed from him.” A relative says @wjz pic.twitter.com/u9w39DIUBb — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 2, 2022

Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live.

A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a great attitude and had a lot to live for. He didn't get to enjoy his life. ...He just found that security job and was preparing to enroll in college when his life was suddenly robbed from him."

Police have yet to answer questions or make an arrest in the case. The victim's heartbroken relative expressed concerns.

"He never even worked security before. ...This was his very first job. Why would they put him there? He had no experience to deal with any type of violence that may have come his way. And it did. They don't even have so much as a walkie talkie to call for help, poor children, my heart hurts... ."

WJZ spoke to Erick Johnson who says he works for Allied. He said Julian was at work but on his break when he was killed.

"Now, it's like anybody could just come through and just shoot somebody," Johnson said. "We've got enough problems in this world already. To have somebody from our workplace get shot down, it's just too much."

He will personally take more precautions. "I'll make sure my phone is on and my ringer is on when I go home," he said.

Allied Universal said in a statement they are devastated by what happened and referred further questions to police.

"Everyone at Allied Universal is saddened and absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot," the company said. "Local Allied Universal leadership has reached out to the victim's family to offer our condolences and financial support. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we respectfully request any other inquiries be directed to the Baltimore Police Department."

Morgan State University told WJZ they have ramped up security in the area. There was a visible police presence Friday.

A representative of the apartment complex refused to answer questions.

On Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 9:36 p.m., a shooting occurred off-campus near the Marble Hall Garden Apartment Complex resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man. The victim of the shooting was not a Morgan State University student. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/HUCmP7czeI — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) September 1, 2022

Fruh's relative said, "[He] was just starting to figure his life out, and he was headed in the right direction with so much potential. He's not the type of person to hurt anyone... not a confrontational person at all. He was a very loving and quiet type that stayed to himself and tried to do good things."

Anyone with tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous.