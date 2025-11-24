Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting during violent weekend in Baltimore

A man was arrested Monday for a shooting in Baltimore that injured a 31-year-old man on Saturday, Nov. 22, according to police.

The arrest comes after Baltimore saw several shootings over the weekend that left three people dead and at least seven injured across the city.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Sami Harron, charging him with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting in the 300 block of West Lombard Street.

Harron was initially taken to a hospital for injuries that he sustained before he was taken into custody, police said. After getting medical treatment, he was taken to Central Booking and charged.

Violent weekend in Baltimore

According to police, three men died and at least seven people were injured due to multiple shootings over the weekend. At least four of the victims were 26 and younger.

One man died during a shooting Sunday in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Another man died, and two people were injured, in a shooting in the 3200 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

Officers said a 32-year-old man died, and an 18-year-old woman was injured, in another shooting in the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street.

Crime down in Baltimore

The shootings come as Baltimore continues to see a historic and dramatic drop in violent crime.

So far this year, the city has recorded 123 homicides, compared to 180 during the same time last year, according to data from the police department. The city saw 285 non-fatal shootings this year, compared to 375 last year.

At the beginning of November, the Baltimore mayor's office reported that homicides declined by 31%, and non-violent shootings declined by 22% compared to last year.