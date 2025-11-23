3 killed, at least 7 injured after weekend shootings in Baltimore City

Three people were killed, and at least seven others were injured after shootings during a violent weekend in Baltimore City.

Police said at least four of the victims were 26 years old or younger, with the youngest being 18 years old.

Three men have been pronounced dead from shootings since Friday.

Weekend shootings in Baltimore

Police said a man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace in Northwest Baltimore. Officers found him unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Sunday, police said a 20-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in the 2800 block of Annapolis Road in South Baltimore.

A man died and two others were injured after a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in West Baltimore. Police said a shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of West North Avenue, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 32-year-old man was found injured from a shooting in the 3000 block of Romaric Court. He is expected to survive.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, a 26-year-old man showed up at the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of East Pratt Street.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said a 31-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting on West Lombard Street in downtown Baltimore.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. on Friday to the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street in downtown Baltimore, where a 23-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured after a shooting.

Crime in Baltimore City

On Friday, November 21, police reported that 120 people were killed in 2025, compared to 176 at this point in 2024, in Baltimore. There have also been 278 gunshot injuries this year, compared to 369 through this time in 2024.

Within the past 12 months, there have been approximately 2,200 victims of gun violence in Baltimore City, according to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker. Gun violence, according to data, includes deadly shootings to injuries, to threats with a firearm.

There have been 446 people shot in Baltimore City within the past 12 months, with the majority between 22 and 25 years old. According to data, during that timeframe, there have been 33 people younger than 25 killed in shootings, and 141 more injured.

In early November, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touted the city's decline in gun violence in 2025. At the time, he said Baltimore has seen a 31.7% decrease in homicides and a 22% decline in non-fatal shootings.

The mayor added that aggravated assaults are down 11%, auto thefts are down 30%, carjackings are down 34%, and robberies are down 29% compared to this time last year.

"This progress is not a coincidence," Mayor Scott said. "The reductions we are seeing are the direct result of everyone - the brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, our community violence intervention ecosystem, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Office of the Attorney General, the State's Attorney's Office, and most importantly, our residents - working together toward a shared vision for a safer, stronger Baltimore."