Man arrested in killing of man at Southwest Baltimore bus stop
BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at a bus stop in Southwest Baltimore, police said Monday.
Detectives said Treymon Hughes-Boulware, 28, of Baltimore allegedly shot and killed 69-year-old Anton Kancir at a bus stop in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Police said Hughes-Boulware was seen on video near the location of the shooting, and identified days later.
Hughes-Boulware was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.
