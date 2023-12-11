Watch CBS News
Man arrested in killing of man at Southwest Baltimore bus stop

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: December 11, 2023
Your Monday morning news roundup: December 11, 2023 00:49

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at a bus stop in Southwest Baltimore, police said Monday.

Detectives said Treymon Hughes-Boulware, 28, of Baltimore allegedly shot and killed 69-year-old Anton Kancir at a bus stop in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Police said Hughes-Boulware was seen on video near the location of the shooting, and identified days later.

Hughes-Boulware was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

