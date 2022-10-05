Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at East Baltimore boarding house

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of another man at a boarding house in East Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers learned a few minutes after 1 a.m. on Wednesday that there had been a cutting at a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

When they arrived at the location, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Jayquann Bridgeman, who also lived at the boarding house, in connection with the deadly stabbing, according to authorities.

Bridgeman faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Bridgeman has been taken to Central Booking where he is waiting to see a court commissioner, according to authorities.