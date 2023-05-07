Man arrested for burglary, shooting state trooper and two Cecil County deputies

BALTIMORE-- A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a Maryland trooper and two Cecil County deputies during a burglary in Cecil County Saturday night.

Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, from Elkton, has been charged with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and three counts of first and second-degree assault, first degree burglary and reckless endangerment.

The state trooper was treated at the hospital and released, while the deputies are being treated at Cristiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, according to state police. Their condition is unknown.

A suspect is in custody after a @mdsp trooper and two deputies from the @CecilSheriff were shot while responding to a burglary in Cecil County. FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/rkKjZFg7Hn pic.twitter.com/jk9xc3mpLV — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 7, 2023

Officers responded to a burglary shortly before midnight inside a home on Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit

During the call, officers suspected the burglar to still be inside the home. Troopers and deputies entered the home, and were shot.

The suspect allegedly took off into a nearby wood line.

A shotgun was found inside the home.

During a manhunt for the shooter, around 4 a.m., police were call about a suspicious man at a nearby convenience store soliciting customers for a ride, according to troopers.

Officers located Donnelly and took him into custody.

Troopers said no officers fired any shots.

The deputies and injured trooper are on administrative leave, according to state police.