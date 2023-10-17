Man, 63, stabbed to death in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A 63-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times Monday night in Essex, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the first block of Eastern Boulevard for a reported assault, where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who remains unidentified except for his age, died at an area hospital.

No arrests have been announced, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Information provided through Metro Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.