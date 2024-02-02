Man, 46, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Thursday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5200 block of Saybrook Avenue, where they found a 46-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.