Man, 46, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Thursday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5200 block of Saybrook Avenue, where they found a 46-year-old man who had been shot. 

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 7:03 AM EST

