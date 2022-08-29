Man, 29, shot and killed in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday. A person of interest in the shooting is in custody.

Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to the back of 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting, there, they found a 29-year-old man shot once. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Darius Matthews of Glen Burnie.

Police said investigators were able to identify a person of interest, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.