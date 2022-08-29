Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Man, 29, shot and killed in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday. A person of interest in the shooting is in custody.

Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to the back of 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting, there, they found a 29-year-old man shot once. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The victim was identified as Darius Matthews of Glen Burnie. 

Police said investigators were able to identify a person of interest, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 1:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.