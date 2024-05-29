Major increase in Infiniti vehicle thefts in Baltimore County prompts police warning

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police issued a warning to residents who own Infiniti vehicles after a significant increase in thefts and attempted thefts of the vehicle.

Agency data showed 174 reports of Infiniti thefts and attempted thefts over the past five months.

During the same time frame in 2023, 38 Infiniti thefts and attempted thefts had been reported.

That's a 358% increase, according to the police department.

"This is a high-targeted vehicle due to the parts. They are able to sell them and or they're using them in car meets," Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin said.

The news to some Infiniti owners, including Ryan Doyel, came as no surprise.

"People spend a lot of money," Doyel said. "My exhaust system is $1,500. There are people that have exhausts that are more than that, that are $2,000 to $3,000 that are made of titanium. So, I mean there is value in them."

Doyel said his car has not been targeted but takes preventive measures to deter thieves.

"Get a security system," Doyel said. "Pay the extra couple hundred dollars as opposed to paying thousands of dollars for a whole new car."

The police department also offered residents several tips to be vigilant, which includes reporting any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

"Just don't leave your car unattended, especially with the warmer weather coming. Don't leave your windows down, keys in the car, always park in a well-lit area and just ensure you're aware of your surroundings," Corbin said.