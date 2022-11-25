Loyola Greyhounds defeated by Southern 76-58
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — P.J. Byrd's 18 points helped Southern defeat Loyola (Md.) 76-58 on Friday.
Byrd added five rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (2-3). Jalen Reynolds scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals. Bryson Etienne was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
Dave Brown finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4). Alonso Faure added 10 points and seven rebounds for Loyola. Isaiah Alexander also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
