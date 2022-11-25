Watch CBS News
Sports

Loyola Greyhounds defeated by Southern 76-58

/ AP

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) P.J. Byrd's 18 points helped Southern defeat Loyola (Md.) 76-58 on Friday.

Byrd added five rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (2-3). Jalen Reynolds scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals. Bryson Etienne was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Dave Brown finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4). Alonso Faure added 10 points and seven rebounds for Loyola. Isaiah Alexander also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.