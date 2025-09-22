How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game for Week 3

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Monday's game.

After opening their respective seasons with losses, both teams rebounded in Week 2 in dominating fashion.

A week after Baltimore's fourth-quarter collapse against the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes as the Ravens held former Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco in check for a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions got their offense in gear in Week 2, as Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and matched a career high with five touchdown passes, including three to Amon-Ra St. Brown, in a 52-21 victory over division rival Chicago Bears.

Here's how you can watch Monday's matchup between the Lions and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Ravens on cable?

ABC will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 22.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Ravens?

Fans can stream Monday's Lions-Ravens game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Ravens history

The Ravens are 6-1 all-time against the Lions, according to Pro Football Reference, and have won five consecutive games in the series, which dates back to the 2005 season.

Baltimore rolled past Detroit in the last meeting between the teams in 2023, with a 38-6 win.

Detroit's last win against Baltimore came in the inaugural meeting between the two in 2005.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Ravens?

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites to win in Week 3. According to CBS Sports, Detroit has covered is 10-1-1 against the spread over its last 12 primetime games.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 4: Lions vs. Cleveland Browns, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions @ Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions @ Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions @ Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions @ Bears, TBD

What is the Ravens' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Baltimore's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 4: Ravens @ Chiefs, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: Ravens vs. Texans, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Ravens vs. Rams, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Ravens vs. Bears, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Ravens @ Dolphins, Oct. 30 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 10: Ravens @ Vikings, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Ravens @ Browns, Nov. 16 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Ravens vs. Jets, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Ravens vs. Bengals, Nov. 27 at 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Ravens vs. Steelers, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Ravens @ Bengals, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Ravens vs. Patriots, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Ravens @ Packers, TBD

Week 18: Ravens @ Steelers, TBD