Lifelong baseball fan celebrates 100th birthday at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE -- Jean Moyer has been a baseball fan all of her life, and she's been a fan of the Orioles for a long, long time.

So, it made sense to Moyer to spend her special birthday at Camden Yards.

Near-record heat in Baltimore didn't stop Moyer from celebrating her birthday at the famous ballpark.

"This is the best place I could be," she told WJZ's Alex Glaze.

Moyer wasn't celebrating just any birthday, she was celebrating her 100th birthday.

"I was just joking to someone a few months ago, 'Gee, wouldn't it be fun. I love the Orioles. Wouldn't it be fun to celebrate my 100th birthday,'" she said. "Next thing you know, here I am."

Moyer brought her son and two of her granddaughters to the ballpark to watch her favorite team play.

"I just love baseball," Moyers said. "I love things like this—fun things."

And Jean certainly had a lot of fun on her special day.

She met some of the Orioles, got a souvenir to remember the day, and showed off her throwing arm.

It was the perfect birthday party at the park.

"I won't be able to sleep tonight."