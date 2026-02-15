67-year-old woman identified as Liberty Road crash victim, Baltimore County police say

A 67-year-old woman was identified as the person fatally hit by a car over the weekend in Baltimore County, officials said Sunday.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the driver of an Acura struck Loretta Pretlow, a pedestrian, in the area of Liberty Road and Forest Hill Road at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Pretlow was taken to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest, officials said.

She was was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Department Crash Team are investigating the accident.

A preliminary investigation found that Pretlow was attempting to cross Liberty Road when she was struck by a 2004 Acura RDX that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Acura was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

There were four passengers inside the car who also were not hurt, according to officials.