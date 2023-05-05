Lemon sticks abound: Baltimore's Flower Mart returns to Mount Vernon Place

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's annual Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place returns this spring on Friday and Saturday.

Overseen by the Mount Vernon Conservancy, the festival remains dedicated to promoting Baltimore's greening efforts.

"The initial 1911 vision of the Flower Mart, which focused on fostering the greening of the city, aligns seamlessly with our mission to preserve Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore's most historic green space," said Lance Humphries, Executive Director of the Conservancy.

The two-day event will feature 60 local vendors, including 16 florists and greenhouses. Art and crafts inspired by flowers and green themes will be on display, alongside a diverse array of local food vendors such as Ekiben, Sourced Crepes, and Smokin' Joes Smokehouse Cafe.

Nonprofit organizations, including Baltimore Tree Trust, UME Master Gardeners, and the National Aquarium, will share their greening expertise at booths throughout the festival.

There will also be free workshops like urban tree planting with Midtown Community Benefits District, and mastering the Japanese art of Kokedama moss balls with local vendor Mister Kokedama.

Musical performances by 20 Baltimore-area musicians will be held across two stages and covering a wide range of genres, organizers said.

And of course, Baltimore's delightfully sweet and sour lemon sticks - a peppermint candy stick stuck in a lemon - will be aplenty.

The festival will take place around the Washington Monument on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more about the festival by visiting Mountvernonplace.org