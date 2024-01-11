Legislation introduced by lawmakers that would raise wages for tipped employees

BALTIMORE -- A new bill was introduced on Thursday that would raise wages for tipped workers, like restaurant employees.

The lawmakers sponsoring this bill are using a unique tactic to get support and attention for it.

A handful of Maryland politicians stepped out of their comfort zone and into a server's shoes at O'Brien's Oyster Bar and Seafood Tavern in Annapolis.

"They put on their aprons," One Fair Wage MD Organizer Martin Mitchell said. "They took orders. They dropped off food. They messed up orders. "

Lawmakers served food to members of an organization called One Fair Wage whose goal is to get tipped workers, such as restaurant workers, a livable wage in Maryland.

The event was a show of support for Senate Bill 160, also known as the One Fair Wage Act.

The bill was introduced in the state House and Senate on Thursday.

One Fair Wage also held a rally outside the State House. They were joined by restaurant workers.

"Sometimes someone could spend $300, $400, even $500 and they stiff them," Katherine Ridenour said.

Ridenour said it can be difficult to bring in tips as a restaurant worker.

"In a lot of the other places I've worked my tips were pooled," Ridenour said. "So, if I made $20 in tips, and was very proud of it, I'd get two dollars of it if that."

Senator Cory McCray, from Baltimore, is one of the sponsors of the One Fair Wage Act. He also donned an apron for the bill's rollout.

McCray has been fighting for fair wages for all since 2019 when he backed the bill that raised Maryland's minimum wage to $15 at the start of this year.

"Unfortunately, we left folks behind," McCray said. "The people that were making the sub minimum wage are still stuck at 3.63."

Ridenour is hopeful that'll change this session.

"Everyone should have a fair amount of wage," Ridenour said.