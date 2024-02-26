Legislation clears another hurdle for Harborplace redevelopment project

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council members voted to advance three bills on the highly-anticipated redevelopment of Harborplace.

The bills include amendments to zoning, an urban renewal plan and the city's charter.

The developer, P. David Bramble and MCB Real Estate, want to tear down the mostly vacant pavilions along the waterfront and build a park, as well as new residential and retail buildings.

Another meeting next week could decide whether to send the bills to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's desk for approval.

Changes to the charter would also need to be approved by Baltimore City voters in November before construction can begin.

The project calls for hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing.

