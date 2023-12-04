Laurel man dies after car collides with ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Sunday after a car crash in Laurel, Howard County Police said.

Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Washington Boulevard around 10:57 p.m. when it struck a Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services ambulance that was sitting still.

The ambulance had its rear yellow warning lights activated in the right turn lane for Country Meadows Lane.

The driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai was identified as Ricardo Perez, 36, of Laurel. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The two HCDFRS personnel in the ambulance were transported to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.