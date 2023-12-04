Watch CBS News
Local News

Laurel man dies after car collides with ambulance

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Sunday after a car crash in Laurel, Howard County Police said. 

Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Washington Boulevard around 10:57 p.m. when it struck a Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services ambulance that was sitting still.  

The ambulance had its rear yellow warning lights activated in the right turn lane for Country Meadows Lane.

The driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai was identified as Ricardo Perez, 36, of Laurel.  He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The two HCDFRS personnel in the ambulance were transported to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.  

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran, a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:09 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.