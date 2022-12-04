Larry Hogan celebrates holiday season with open house event on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, hosted a Holiday Open House on Saturday.

It was Hogan's last open house as governor, according to state staff.

Hogan shared pictures of his holiday festivities on Twitter.

"The First Lady and I were delighted to open our home to thousands of Marylanders from across the state for our final Holiday Open House. We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by our Government House chefs!"

Visitors had the opportunity to tour the Government House, sip on hot wassail, and enjoy an assortment of holiday pastries, state staff said.

Some of them brought unwrapped toys that Maryland State Police collected at the entryway, according to state staff.

Those toys will be donated to a local toy drive for Marylanders who are facing financial difficulties during the holiday season, state staff said.