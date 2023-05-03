Lamar Jackson to talk about new contract

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will address the media for the first time since signing his record-setting contract last week.

The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money.

The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team's offseason.

Deshaun Watson still has the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history. The Cleveland Browns gave Watson a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million extension last year to waive his no-trade clause and agree to join the team.

The Ravens announced the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft. Then they took Boston College receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick, giving Jackson another playmaker with a lot of potential.

Jackson will be joined by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Ravens Coach Joh Harbaugh at a press conference that starts at 12:30 p.m.

CBS Baltimore will have updates throughout the day and WJZ's sports director, Mark Viviano, will have a complete wrap-up starting at 4 p.m.