'(I) do it for the kids': Ravens' fan describes idea behind giving Lamar Jackson jerseys to young fans

BALTIMORE - Perry Schaffer, a life-long Ravens fan, didn't want the attention.

He just wanted to see the reaction of young fans when he gave them a Lamar Jackson jersey.

Schaffer, from Glen Burnie, purchased 20 Jackson jerseys and handed them out to children at last weekend's Brigance Brigade run/walk at The Maryland Zoo.

"If you are a good person and spread some sort of positivity or message, that is the push some people might need," Schaffer told WJZ.

Schaffer grew up a huge Ray Lewis fan.

And why not? Lewis, who is not afraid to speak on his faith and religion, is a Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls.

When he first got his Ray Lewis jersey, Schaffer recalls the feeling he had.

Schaffer wants young Ravens' fans to have that same feeling, especially those who can't afford those increasingly expensive jerseys.

"It's hard to explain, but when you have your team that represents your city and you love football, and you find a player you really look up to, you wear that jersey for the first time, you almost feel like a Superhero or something," Schaffer said. "You really feel cool as a kid wearing that jersey."

Schaffer told WJZ the idea came to him when he was praying one night.

He didn't know when and where to distribute those jerseys, until he decided on the Brigance Brigade, a nonprofit that equips and empowers people living with ALS.

The Foundation was founded by former Raven O.J. Brigance, who lives with ALS, and his wife, in 2008.

"This idea came to me to buy some jerseys and hand them out," Schaffer said. "I didn't know where yet, but as we were leading up to the 5K, I was like that's a family event and they have a kids' event. I decided that would probably be the coolest place to hand them out."

Schaffer said children were beaming and parents were surprised when they received a Lamar Jackson jersey.

Jackson, last week, signed a contract extension to remain in Baltimore for at least the next five seasons.

Schaffer said the best reaction was when he handed jerseys to a family of three or four children.

One of the kids was in disbelief, but then his siblings were given a jersey, as well.

"The moment was special, just them being excited and smiling, just the idea of spreading positivity and faith and making everyone excited about Lamar and the Ravens," Schaffer said.

Schaffer said he bought Lamar Jackson jerseys because the quarterback is the face of the franchise.

And not only that, he has also shown to be a positive role model on and off the football field.

"There is something special with him," Schaffer said. "When I was growing up, Ray Lewis was the guy for me. Lamar was the first player since Ray Lewis that really clicked for me.

"I always got the vibe that Lamar is a great guy. He represents the city well. He represents the youth well. He represents Jesus and faith well."

Schaffer shared some photos of the jersey giveaway on social media, but then said he felt bad about it, because the focus shouldn't be on him.

"I like to do things and do it in silence," Schaffer said. "I just wanted to do it for the kids. It was just a cool idea I had and that's what I wanted it to be."