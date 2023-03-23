Lamar Jackson disputes report that non-NFL certified agent is negotiating his contracts

BALTIMORE - Quarterback Lamar Jackson is disputing reports that he hired a person not certified by the NFL to negotiate his contracts with other teams.

In a memo sent by the NFL to team officials, it mentions Ken Francis, who is not a certified NFLPA agent, "may be contacting clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson."

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means he can negotiate contracts with other teams. The Ravens can match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks if a team decides to sign him to an offer sheet.

If Jackson would play under the franchise tag, he would play next season for $32 million.

Ken Francis is a Florida man who most recently was pitching a home fitness invention, I’m told. He now is trying to negotiate a nine-figure contract with NFL teams, who are being told they’re not allowed to negotiate with him because he’s not a certified agent. https://t.co/39nlbWPXuD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

According to the NFL, in the letter shared by NFL.com, Francis can't negotiate player contracts or discuss trades about any player.

The memo said that "under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Player Contract, may be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player's NFLPA certified agent."

Jackson is not represented by an NFL-certified agent.

"Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club," the memo stated.

NFL's Tom Pelissero identified Francis as a Florida man who was recently pitching a home fitness invention, and he is now trying to negotiate contracts with NFL teams.

Jackson responded on social media.

"Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me," Jackson tweeted.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.