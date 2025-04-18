14 Maryland congressmen write to President Trump, demanding return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

In a letter, 14 Maryland congressmen wrote to President Donald Trump, demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a Salvadorian prison last month.

Due process is a fundamental pillar of the rule of law. When those in power trample on due process rights and disregard the rule of law, it threatens the rights and freedoms of all Americans.



I am proud to have the support of so many of my Democratic colleagues in demanding…

Congressmen call for Abrego Garcia's return

In their letter, the lawmakers expressed "grave concern" about Abrego Garcia, who is currently being held in El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center following his accidental deportation on March 12.

"The U.S. government must comply with the Supreme Court's ruling and do everything in its power to get Mr. Abrego Garcia back to his family in the United States as quickly as possible," the congressional delegation wrote.

Judge Paula Xinis of the District Court for Maryland ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate and effectuate" Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 7.

The Justice Department appealed the order, but the Supreme Court issued its ruling, requiring the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return.

However, Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis said in a written order last week that the justice department "made no meaningful effort to comply" with her directive.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously acknowledged that Abrego Garcia's removal was the result of an "administrative error." Abrego Garcia had legally been granted withholding of removal in 2019 based on fears of persecution in El Salvador.

The congressional delegation detailed how Abrego Garcia was arrested by ICE agents while his 5-year-old son was in the backseat of his car. They emphasized that Abrego Garcia, though a Salvadoran citizen, had legally been granted withholding of removal in 2019 by a U.S. immigration court based on fears of persecution by gangs in his home country.

"While Mr. Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador, he had legally been granted withholding of removal in 2019 by a United States immigration court based on his fear of persecution by gangs in El Salvador," the lawmakers wrote. "He has no criminal record and has been residing in Maryland with his U.S. citizen wife and family."

Despite Abrego Garcia's lack of a criminal record, the U.S. Department of Justice asserts that he is a member of MS-13.

Abrego Garcia's attorneys, however, have continuously disputed this claim.

Rep. Glenn Ivey to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

In a social media post, Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey said he would visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador for a wellness check. The comment comes as Maryland Senaor Van Hollen's return to the United States after meeting with Abrego Garcia on Thursday.