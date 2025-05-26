Maryland congressman says he was denied access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia during trip to El Salvador

Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey said he was denied access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia after he traveled to El Salvador to check on him after he was mistakenly deported from the U.S. in March.

In a social media video, Ivey said he contacted a Salvadoran ambassador and made a formal request to the Salvadoran government before his trip.

Despite this, the congressman said he was told to go back to San Salvador and obtain a permit before he could visit Abrego Garcia.

"They knew we were coming, they knew why we were coming, and they know we have the right to do this," Ivey said. "So, they need to just cut the crap, let us get in there and have a chance to see him and talk with him."

Ivey appeared in the video alongside Abrego Garcia's attorney and a member of the Maryland-based workers' union that Abrego Garcia was a part of.

Rep. Ivey becomes second Maryland leader to visit El Salvador

Ivey's trip comes one month after Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

Van Hollen was initially denied access to Abrego Garcia as well, before a meeting was finally coordinated.

Ivey left for El Salvador on Friday, May 23, and is expected to share an update from El Salvador around 7:30 p.m.

Abrego Garcia is still in custody in El Salvador despite federal and Supreme Court orders that directed the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the U.S.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia deported from U.S.

Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland for 14 years after he entered the country without authorization. Immigration officials detained him on March 12.

Three days later, he was sent to El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, described as a maximum-security facility.

His deportation violated a 2019 court ruling that blocked his removal. That ruling was designed to shield him from potential gang violence in his home country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Abrego Garcia's deportation was the result of an "administrative error."

Maryland lawmakers get involved in Abrego Garcia's case

State lawmakers have criticized the handling of Abrego Garcia's case, arguing it violates due process.

"It's clear that the government made a mistake," Ivey wrote on social media in April. "In fact, they admitted it. So he's being held illegally. The government has the authority to bring him back."

The Trump administration has labeled Abrego Garcia as a member of the MS-13 gang as court proceedings continue to play out.

His attorneys and relatives have denied those allegations, pointing to his lack of criminal convictions.

"At this point, I'm just assuming that [the Trump administration is] scared to bring him back because they'll have to go to court and explain all of the false statements that they've apparently made about him," Ivey said in April.

Where does Abrego Garcia's case stand?

Days before Abrego Garcia met with Sen. Van Hollen, he was moved from the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, to a lower security facility where he has his own room.

In May, the Trump administration invoked the state secrets privilege, enabling officials to withhold information from Abrego Garcia's attorneys and a federal judge in Maryland.

In response, Abrego Garcia's attorneys accused the administration of stonewalling court orders to facilitate his return to the United States.

In a federal court hearing on May 15, District Judge Paula Xinis expressed frustration with the government's lack of transparency in the case, stating that the administration had not provided enough information to justify its use of the state secrets privilege.