College students will work on Key Bridge rebuild project, thanks to new internship program at Maryland schools

Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild in the works following collapse

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is partnering with the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) to create paid internship opportunities for college students working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction project.

The bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024, after being struck by the cargo ship DALI, which lost power before the collision. Six construction workers died in the collapse, which disrupted port operations and regional traffic for months.

The Key Bridge Rebuild Internship Program will provide hands-on experience for undergraduate and graduate students from four major Maryland universities as the state works to replace the bridge that collapsed one year ago.

Who will participate in the program?

During the program, both undergraduate and graduate students from the University of Maryland College Park, Morgan State University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Johns Hopkins University will work with professional engineers and project stakeholders on the rebuild project.

More than 80 students majoring in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, environmental science, computer science, information systems, business technology, and communications applied for the program, the MHEC said.

Ten students have been selected for the inaugural session this summer. The MDTA said it will continue offering internship opportunities as the Key Bridge construction process moves forward.

The internship will focus on project management, with some involvement in construction management and community outreach activities, according to the MHEC.

Where does the Key Bridge rebuild stand now?

The bridge reconstruction project is expected to cost about $2 billion and is expected to take about four years to complete.

Pre-construction activities began in January 2025, including inspections of nearby properties, riverbed scanning, and soil sample collection. In February, the MDTA authorized three contracts worth $20 million each for construction management and inspection services.

A new cable-stay design revealed in February shows that the new structure will visually resemble the original bridge while implementing structural improvements. The new Key Bridge will be taller to better accommodate ship traffic, with the federal shipping channel expanding from 700 to 1,000 feet wide and the base raised by 45 feet to a height of 230 feet.

Demolition of remaining bridge pillars is scheduled to begin this spring, with in-water construction expected to start in fall 2025.