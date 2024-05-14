Dali had several 'blackouts' before crash into Baltimore Key Bridge, NTSB report shows

BALTIMORE -- The Dali, a 947-foot-long Singapore-based cargo vessel, lost electrical power hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore and crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to the preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a span of less than 12 hours, the ship experienced a blackout four times before colliding with the central truss spans of the Key Bridge on March 26.

The report comes seven weeks since the disaster killed six construction workers, crippled the Port of Baltimore and cut access to the Beltway.

The preliminary report provided a synopsis of factual information collected during the on-scene phase of the investigation. A final report, which will include conclusions and safety recommendations, should come in one or two years.

What did the report reveal?

The report revealed that the Dali initially lost power on March 25, about 10 hours during in-port maintenance before leaving the Port of Baltimore. Vessel power was restored before a second blackout in-port followed, according to the NTSB report.

Sequence of events from crash

The preliminary report showed the events leading up to the Dali striking Baltimore's iconic bridge.

The ship lost electrical power and experienced a blackout. The main propulsion diesel engine shut down automatically after the pumps lost electrical power, meaning the vessel's propeller stopped.

The ship's crew called for tug assistance and the senior pilot ordered the anchor to be dropped. Then, a second blackout happened, according to the report.

VHF marine radio call is made to warn all waterborne traffic before the cargo vessel crashed into the central truss spans of the Key Bridge.

Negative tests for alcohol and drugs

The pilots and crew members were given a drug and alcohol test following the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the senior and apprentice pilots were replaced by another pilot from the Association of Maryland Pilots, and they were taken ashore where, at 5:30 a.m., they tested negative for alcohol and other drugs per Coast Guard regulations.

Later, a third-party testing provider went aboard the ship to test the entire crew for alcohol and drugs, per Coast Guard regulations, according to the report. All tested negative for both.

Voyage data recorder recovered

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told lawmakers in March that the voyage data recorder was recovered and would be reviewed in the NTSB lab. The investigators also spoke to the ship's mostly Indian crew.

"We have had the manufacturer of equipment in the engine room to look closely at the electrical power system," Homendy said. "We're continuing to look at that. We've asked for additional assistance from the manufacturer who returned from overseas this week with experts to look at the circuit breakers."

The goal of an NTSB investigation is to prevent similar tragedies from occurring, not to find anyone liable.

You can read the full report here.